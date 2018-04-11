The clock is ticking in this exclusive trailer for Amazon’s new limited mystery series Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Starring Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer as an enigmatic headmistress of an isolated Australian boarding school, the 1900-set drama is about the mysterious disappearance of three schoolgirls on Valentine’s Day, and how the ensuing investigation affects the boarding school, the families, and the surrounding town. The trailer’s Dunkirk-reminiscent score promises a race against the clock to find these women.

Watch the suspenseful trailer above.

The six-part series, which is based on Joan Lindsay’s cult novel of the same name, also stars Samara Weaving (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri), Madeleine Madden (Tomorrow When the War Began), and Lily Sullivan (Camp) as the three missing women. The rest of the cast includes Lola Bessis (Swim Little Fish Swim), Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black), Anna McGahan (Underbelly), Sibylla Budd (The Secret Life of Us), Ruby Rees (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries), and Inez Curro (Little Heart).

Picnic is executive produced by Jo Porter (Wentworth) and Anthony Ellis (Wentworth) and Foxtel’s Penny Win (Secret City). Beatrix Christian (White Collar Blue) served as script producer and establishing writer with writer Alice Addison (The Principal), and creative consultant Larysa Kondracki (Legion, The Americans) also directed half of the season.

Picnic at Hanging Rock premieres May 25 on Amazon Prime Video.