Late-night hosts go off on Paul Ryan not seeking re-election

Late-night hosts began bidding Paul Ryan farewell — or perhaps good riddance — Wednesday evening, hours after the speaker of the House announced he won’t be seeking re-election in November.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert and his team compiled a sarcastic montage of Ryan’s “most courageous stances.” Tackling such topics as President Trump’s tweets, his demand for loyalty from the FBI, and the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, the video package showcased Ryan at his most noncommittal (“I’ve decided I’m not going to comment”), indulgent (“The president’s new at this”), and evasive (“I don’t even know what all of these accusations are”).

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show also weighed in, asserting that “other than pretending that he was upset about stuff President Trump said, the thing that Paul Ryan was most famous for was his deep, sincere concern about America’s national debt.” He then played a montage of Ryan posturing as a budget hawk over the years.

“I don’t know what it would take for a person to completely sell out the will of the American people, sell out the federal budget, sell out our children and grandchildren,” Ryan said in one clip. “What on earth could you be given in legislation to make you vote for that?”

But Noah had a simple, cutting answer: “Uh, tax cuts?”

Meanwhile on Late Night, Seth Meyers enlisted writer and comedian Amber Ruffin to channel her inner Roy Orbison and perform “Ryan,” riffing on the 1961 ballad “Crying.”

She sang, “Oh, I don’t wish you well / You’re douchey, I can tell / ’Cause you’re Paul Ryan, your time is through / Paul Ryan, don’t let the door hit you.”

