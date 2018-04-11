Watch Kristen Bell interview Netflix's furry stars in adorable video

Shirley Li
April 11, 2018 AT 09:00 AM EDT

Welcome to Kristen Bell’s version of a real-life Good Place.

To celebrate National Pet Day, the actress joins Netflix’s paw-some actors for a roundtable interview in the exclusive video above. Seated across from the cuddly performers — Mews from Stranger Things, Bunny and Kitty from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the corgis from The Crown, Benji from Benji, and Cosmo from Fuller House — Bell can hardly contain her excitement. “These are legends. Royalty. They’re national treasures,” Bell gushes. “I hope I don’t cry.”

Spoiler alert: She doesn’t. Instead, she fawns over Benji, asks Mews a hard-hitting opening question (to which Mews responds with a purr-fect answer), and attempts to get an autograph from the royal stars of The Crown. But the three corgis, when confronted with a portrait of themselves and a Sharpie, have no time for the non-royal Bell. Hey, haven’t these corgis watched Frozen?

Watch the video above — and happy National Pet Day.

