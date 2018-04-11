Team Arrow has lost another one of its members.

After Oliver (Stephen Amell) finally confided to Diggle (David Ramsey) that he would not be relinquishing the Green Arrow title, the duo got into a knock-down, drag-out fight that ultimately resulted in Diggle leaving the team and taking a job with A.R.G.U.S. during last week’s episode of Arrow. But the fight was less about the hood and more about Diggle losing trust in Oliver’s word, and therefore questioning Ollie’s ability to do what it takes to save the city.

“We saw just two different ideologies,” Ramsey tells EW. “And it came out bad, really in terms of they argue and they fought, and brothers do that. But at the core of it, it really is that there’s more than one way to save the city. They’ve had a lot of personal losses over the years, and it’s affected both of them deeply. John — even though it comes out unfortunately in a pretty rough way — in his heart, he obviously loves Oliver, but he sees that there’s more than one way to save the city. He’s still committed to Oliver, to a certain degree, but even more so than Oliver, to the people of the city.”

Still, Ramsey believes Oliver and Diggle’s relationship will endure. “I think it absolutely will be repaired someday,” Ramsey says. “But unlike other fights, where they’ve come back in a few episodes, they’re gonna take their time doing this. I really think we’re going to explore how A.R.G.U.S plays into what Team Arrow wants to do. We’ve already shot some things where Diggle’s already come back a few times, but he’s still committed to doing it his way. And his way doesn’t necessarily mean all the time not doing it Oliver’s way. He just sees that there’s more than one way.”

“Oliver’s kind of our Bruce Wayne character, so to speak, and he has a way of doing things,” Ramsey continues. “And it works, and sometimes it doesn’t work. And that’s all fine, but I think Diggle thinks, perhaps, there’s another way. Right now, the way he sees it, where they can work together for the common good of the city, then do it, because they both really want the same thing.”

Though Diggle will be working for his wife, he will still be lending a helping hand to both OTA and NTA. “You’ll see him working with both,” Ramsey says. “A.R.G.U.S. obviously has an interest, right? I think Diggle’s position is, if there’s intelligence that original team Arrow has, if there’s intelligence that new team Arrow has, he’s willing to work with whoever he can work with to save the city. Both teams will trust him.”

