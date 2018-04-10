Americans cannot get enough of the Kennedy clan, and TLC is promising to drop some tantalizing never-before-seen footage.

On Tuesday, during Discovery’s upfront presentation in New York City, the network announced it will be making an original, two-hour film about John F. Kennedy Jr.’s secret 1996 wedding, including footage from the event. Discovery’s Kathleen Finch added that the acquisition of the footage was what made the project possible.

John F. Kennedy Jr. was long a subject of public fascination due to his family history, but he managed to avoid paparazzi during his secret wedding to Carolyn Bessette on September 21, 1996. They had been dating since 1994, but the wedding was a highly secret event at Brack Chapel on Cumberland Island, Georgia, a location selected for its relative coastal isolation.

The two-hour special will celebrate JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s life and incredible love for one another, capturing their wedding weekend and offering a “first-hand look at everything from the joyful rehearsal dinner, to the magical ceremony, to the intimate reception.” The film will also offer commentary from friends and family, famous wedding guests, and more to offer a new look inside the lives of one of America’s most famous couples.

Kennedy and Bessette were a near constant subject of tabloid scrutiny, having their relationship, their clothing, and more constantly dissected by the media. The media spotlight reached a tragic fever pitch in July 1999 when they died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Now, nearly 20 years after their untimely death, TLC will offer an inside glimpse of one of the most intimate days of their romance.

No air date was specified for the TLC project.