Mark your calendars, The CW bingers. The network announced a slew of premiere dates for upcoming series dropping this summer, including Burden of Truth starring Beauty and the Beast alum Kristin Kreuk, fantasy series The Outpost, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

With Kreuk playing a big city lawyer returning to her hometown, Burden of Truth will debut on The CW on Wednesday, July 11. It’ll drop after the second installment of My Last Days (from Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni) airs the first of three parts on Friday, May 25, and cycle 5 of Penn & Teller lands on Monday, June 25.

And while new shows, like The Outpost (from Stargate screenwriter Dean Devlin), are looking to find their footing, others will be closing out their seasons. Life Sentence will air its season finale on Friday, June 15 with Supergirl‘s closer following on Monday, June 18.

See the new CW summer additions below.

FRIDAY, MAY 25

8:00-9:00PM MY LAST DAYS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LIFE SENTENCE (New Episode)

MONDAY, JUNE 4

8:00-9:00PM SUPERGIRL (New Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

8:00-9:00PM TBD

9:00-10:00PM LIFE SENTENCE (Season Finale)

MONDAY, JUNE 18

8:00-9:00PM SUPERGIRL (Season Finale)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Episode)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

MONDAY, JUNE 25

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Cycle 5 Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Episode)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Cycle 5 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (New Episode)

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episode)

TUESDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00PM THE OUTPOST (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE 100 (New Episode)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

8:00-9:00PM BURDEN OF TRUTH (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE ORIGINALS (New Episode)