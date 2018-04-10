Seth Meyers and wife welcome a son – who was born in the lobby of their apartment

Seth Meyers‘ baby boy made a dramatic entrance into the world in the lobby of the comedian and wife’s apartment building on Sunday.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host, 44, welcomed his second child, son Axel Strahl, with Alexi Ashe on April 8 and regaled the audience with the incredible story of his birth just a day later.

Meyers, who also has son Ashe Olsen, 2, told his audience Monday that his newborn son Axel, couldn’t wait for his parents to make it to the hospital to make his debut.

The host thanked the New York Police Department, who arrived just after the baby did and helped cut the cord, and his neighbors who put towels in the dryer to keep the baby warm with until more help arrived.

“I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby,” Meyers said.

The proud new dad began to cry as he spoke about his wife but attempted to play the tears off by joking, “I’m getting choked up thinking about how brave I was.”

Meyers explained that his son’s middle name honors Ashe’s grandparents who met in a hospital in Austria the day after they were liberated from a concentration camp.

He also showed off a photo of the birth on the show, which depicted his wife lying on the ground holding their son to her chest as emergency personnel held an oxygen mask to her mouth. Meyers knelt beside her grinning away at the camera.

People on social media congratulated the couple on their new addition, and couldn’t help but marvel at the birth story, with one user tweeting, “@sethmeyers you had me weeping with joy tonight. Congratulations to you and your growing family. Welcome Axel. A beautiful story to erase all the bad news from my head.”

Another tweeted, “@sethmeyers Congratulations on your Baby Boy, Axel!! Man, I really enjoyed your story of the delivery! You’re a good man Seth! #TearsOfJoy #ItsABeautifulThing #LateNight #SethMyers.”

Meyers announced he and Ashe were expecting their second child on his show in November.

“A couple years ago on this show, we announced that we were having Ashe and so I wanna take this opportunity now … my wife and I are expecting a second baby,” Meyers said.

Meyers and Ashe welcomed Ashe Olson in March 2016.