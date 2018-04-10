Paramount Network to air old Roseanne episodes

A cable channel is hoping to get a ride on the Conner gravy train.

The Viacom-owned Paramount Network (the network formerly known as Spike) will begin airing old episodes of Roseanne on April 17. The network will kick off its love-fest with a 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. marathon that day before settling into a routine on April 18 by airing four, half-hour episodes each afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. ET.

The revival of Roseanne on ABC has already earned a second season pickup. The third episode of the new season will air tonight. Here, the comedy’s co-star Michael Fishman shares some behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

New episodes of Roseanne air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.