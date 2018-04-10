Adam Savage is about to get a new generation hooked on MythBusters. The host of the Discovery Channel’s science-based series will return to host MythBusters Jr., a new spin-off show featuring young geniuses busting myths.

Guided by Savage, six of the nation’s most scientifically savvy kids will get the chance to show off their prowess and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) skills as they separate fact from fiction over the course of 10 episodes.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much,” Savage said in a statement. “To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream. Helping to inspire future scientists and engineers is a mission I share with Discovery.”

Savage hosted the original Mythbusters along with Jamie Hyneman for 14 years, helping the show earn eight consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Program. The series ended in 2016, and the company launched a new Mythbusters with hosts Jon Lung and Brian Louden.

“Adam Savage is a true American original, a singular talent who inspired a new generation of MythBusters and will now get a chance to mentor a remarkable group of kid geniuses,” Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual, added. “MythBusters is an iconic series and to be able to expand its roster in spectacular style with MythBusters Jr. is something that we are proud to do.”

MythBusters Jr. will premiere on the Science Channel in the fourth quarter of 2018.