Milo Ventimiglia can't name 3 Mandy Moore songs

Milo Ventimiglia might know his TV wife pretty well, but he came up just a bit short on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Ventimiglia was a guest on the show during its tapings in Los Angeles at the Wiltern Theater alongside Ricky Martin. Host Andy Cohen challenged the beloved (and deceased) TV dad to a game of “Plead the Fifth.” “On This Is Us, you were brought down by a malfunctioning slow cooker, but I hope you can survive this dysfunctional clubhouse pressure cooker,” Cohen teased.

Of the three, the final question proved to be the toughest: Since costar Mandy Moore began her career as a pop singer, Cohen asked Ventimiglia to name three of her songs.

Ventimiglia certainly gave it a valiant effort. “I think her album was called Candy,” he said, which counted for one (“Candy” was Moore’s biggest single off her first studio album, So Real — and the title of a later compilation album). He also impressively remembered her single “Crush.” But when it came to naming a third, Ventimiglia came up short. “I know she was only like 15 when she was driving the Bug,” he offered, referring to the “Candy” video, but he couldn’t come up with another song title.

Unfortunately for Ventimiglia, he’d lost his “Plead the Fifth” option early. On the first question, “Name one Gilmore Girls story line that jumped the shark,” he thought about it and then decided not to answer. The second question, from costar Chrissy Metz, asked Ventimiglia to name the hottest guy on their show. He gave the honor to Justin Hartley, though “Sterling K. Brown is right up there, if not more. I’m definitely the bronze medal,” he said.

All in all, the This Is Us star made a good effort; even Cohen said the game was “awesome.”

Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. on Bravo. Watch the clip above.