Jimmy Kimmel: Michael Cohen raid was like Trump raiding a 'pageant dressing room'

Not surprisingly, the FBI’s raid of the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer, did not go unnoticed by the late-night crowd. Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and James Corden all took time during their opening bits to throw in their two cents on the breaking news, as well as some zingers.

“The FBI seized emails, tax documents, business records. They barged in unannounced,” Kimmel said. Then, referring to claims made by five Miss Teen USA contestants in 1997, he added, “They barged in like the Donald himself storming into a beauty pageant dressing room.”

On Monday, the FBI raided Cohen’s New York office in Rockefeller Center, his home, and his hotel room — which “why a hotel room?” Kimmel asked. “The fact that a guy who pays off porn stars has a hotel room — that to me is a red flag.”

According to The New York Times, authorities were interested in documents relating to a number of topics, including the $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump and had signed a non-disclosure agreement. Cohen’s lawyer said the raid was, in part, a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russian figures.

“Is there ever going to be a story about Donald Trump that doesn’t involve Vladimir Putin?” Kimmel asked. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, at the end of all this, Trump breaks down in perfect Russian like Kevin Costner at the end of No Way Out.”

“They got everything,” Colbert said during his opening monologue, his first one back from The Late Show‘s brief break. “They got all of his information about porn in a folder marked ‘finances’ and all of his information about finances in a folder marked ‘porn.’”

Colbert was bewildered by the claims Cohen paid off Daniels for her silence, mainly because “who pays for porn? He doesn’t have the internet?” Trump has denied any knowledge about this exchange, while Cohen says he paid Daniels from his own personal funds.

In the end, Colbert is sure it’ll all work out: “I’m sure the FBI will keep this whole thing quiet for $130,000.”

James Corden, over on The Late Late Show, remarked how bad the situation must be for Trump “when even his lawyers need lawyers.”

“The FBI usually doesn’t raid your office and go, ‘Freeze! Hey, guys, you’re all doing a great job. I’ll see you later,'” he joked.

