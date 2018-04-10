A new fairy tale is born in first Fabled trailer

The stars of Girls and Once Upon a Time are trying to upend the patriarchal norms of classic fairy tales with a new anthology series calls Fabled.

The project, which hails from Refinery29, reimagines classic fairy tales in different realities, tackling stories about age, race, sexuality, gender, and relationships. “Anodyne,” the first episode of the series, explores a story in which Alice from Alice in Wonderland crosses paths with Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

The characters, Allie and Dee, are described as “creative young women that blaze their own trails and stray away from societal norms. They crave adventure and dream bigger than what the world tells them is acceptable. After meeting at an extensive behavioral therapy center, they find solace and fortitude in one another. Their bond illustrates the strength of friendship and the power that women can harness when they come together.”

The project was written and executive-produced by Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet, the latter of whom also stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Norbert Leo-Butz, and Paul Wesley. Alex Gayner is also an executive producer. If the fairy-tale aspect at all recalls Once Upon a Time, there is a funny connection there, as Jennifer Morrison directed the first episode.

“Zosia and I were on a drive to Vermont and saw a postcard with Alice from Alice in Wonderland and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz on it, and it gave us the idea to build a series around the idea of fairy tales and myths in different context,” Jonigkeit tells EW. “Alex Gayner, Zosia, and I developed the idea from there by picking apart the gender roles of these childhood stories, and I got to writing! Men and women both need to do their part in helping equality become the norm, and we all saw the world of Fabled as an opportunity to help to do that in a small way, through storytelling.”

Rooster Films

The first episode of Fabled will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Check out a trailer and poster above.