Bruce Willis to be roasted by Comedy Central

Comedy Central wants you to laugh hard at the star of Die Hard.

In a move of action-hero courage, Bruce Willis has signed on to be the target of many cruel jokes at The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis. To be filmed in the coming months, the special is slated to air this summer, the network announced on Tuesday.

“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a–holes for a couple hours,” said Willis in a statement.

Willis rose to fame in the mid-’80s on ABC’s detective drama Moonlighting — and starred in ads for Seagram’s wine coolers that will surely be mocked at the roast. He has anchored six Die Hard films, and his impressive film resume also includes Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Looper, and Moonrise Kingdom. Willis most recently starred on the big screen in a remake of Death Wish, which hit theaters last month.

The last roast aired in the fall of 2016, with Rob Lowe serving as punching bag. Former roastees also include Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, Roseanne Barr, William Shatner, and Donald Trump.