Laura Dern sexual abuse drama The Tale gets HBO premiere date

The Tale will be told this summer.

HBO announced Monday the Laura Dern-starring Sundance breakout — which it acquired out of the Park City, Utah festival for a reported $7 million in January — will premiere Saturday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET on the subscription network. It also debuted a short trailer for the project teasing roughly 15 seconds of footage.

Written and directed by documentarian Jennifer Fox as her first narrative feature, The Tale is based on Fox’s real-life experience. The story features Dern playing a journalist (also named Jennifer) who “faces life-altering questions when a short story she wrote for school at age 13 forces her to re-examine her first sexual relationship — and the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive,” per an HBO press release.

Kyle Kaplan/HBO

“It has always been my intent to find an engaged distribution partner who deeply understands the wide reach of the project, not just as a film but also for the impact it can have on a larger global conversation,” Fox said in a statement upon the film’s acquisition earlier this year. “In a world in which stories like mine have often been pushed into the darkness, no one has been better at shining a light on storytelling and important social issues than HBO.”

Several images from the film were also released Monday (below), featuring supporting actors Common, Ellen Burstyn, Elizabeth Debicki, and Jason Ritter. Isabelle Nélisse, Frances Conroy, and John Heard also star in the film, which was produced by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Oren Moverman, Lawrence Inglee, Laura Rister, Mynette Louie, Sol Bondy, Simone Pero, Regina K. Scully and Lynda Weinman.

Watch the first teaser trailer for The Tale above.

HBO

Kyle Kaplan/HBO

Kyle Kaplan/HBO

Kyle Kaplan/HBO

Kyle Kaplan/HBO

Kyle Kaplan/HBO

