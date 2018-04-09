Actor Michael Fishman — who played son D.J. Conner on Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 and has returned for the revival of the ABC sitcom (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) — blogs exclusively for EW about his experience filming the new episodes.

Like most of our lives, just when you think things are starting to make sense, things for the Conners get more difficult.

This week’s episode begins with a great moment between Becky, Darlene, and D.J., which kicks off a fantastic episode by writer Morgan Murphy is credited with writing — one of the most unique that we have ever done.

Becky, accompanied by Aunt Jackie, visits Andrea’s fertility doctor. This storyline culminates in what I think is one of the funniest and most dynamic scenes of the season, in which Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Sarah Chalke (Andrea) face-off with Becky (Lecy Groanson) squarely in the middle.

Michael Fishman

Aging, parenthood, and perception versus reality clash as the Conner family comes to grips with outside forces beyond their control. At it’s core, the episode is a wonderful culmination of sisterhood. Jackie and Roseanne come together hilariously as they always have. Meanwhile, a real shift and growth occurs as we get to see Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky really step into their roles as adults.

While I have always loved the way Becky and Darlene interacted, so this transition is particularly powerful. There’s a significance to their relationship that only true Roseanne fans will fully understand.