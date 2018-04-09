Legends of Tomorrow: About that exit from the Waverider…

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season 3 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

The Waverider has another vacancy.

During the season 3 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends escaped to the Wild West, where they were faced with a number of Mallus-possessed villains from past episodes. But Zari sent out a distress call to a number of friendlies, leading to an assist from a now-married Jax, a heroic Kuasa, who is the new Vixen, a Wonder Woman-esque Helen of Troy, and Sara’s on-again girlfriend Ava.

Damien Darhk, meanwhile, sacrificed himself to save his daughter, taking her place as Mallus’ vessel. Ultimately, the team combined the powers of the totems to create a being of light that would take on Mallus. In a cheeky nod to Ghostbusters, the being took on the form of Beebo, who vanquishes Mallus. But Constantine interrupts the Legends’ celebration with news that this is only the beginning, that letting Mallus out of his cage opened the world to more supernatural threats. Season 4 tease alert!

By hour’s end, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) decided it was finally time for her to fulfill her destiny and return to her village. However, EW can confirm that even though Amaya has left, Richardson-Sellers is not leaving Legends. She will continue as a series regular next season. Whew.

But there appeared to be a real exit during the hour as Rip (Arthur Darvill) sacrificed himself to buy the Legends time to escape from Mallus at the top of the hour. Darvill was a series regular throughout the first two seasons, but was only a recurring castmember this year. It’s unclear whether we’ll see him back next season in some capacity, considering the Legends are time travelers.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is expected to return this fall on the CW.