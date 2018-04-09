John Oliver slams EPA head Scott Pruitt

John Oliver’s main focus on this week’s episode of Last Week Tonight was the faux abortion clinics known as Crisis Pregnancy Centers (he even started one himself), but that wasn’t his only target. Oliver also dedicated time Sunday to discussing the recent news stories about the ridiculous over-spending of EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt. Among other things, Pruitt has splurged on a full-time security detail that has even accompanied him on personal trips to Disneyland and the Rose Bowl.

“I’m a little torn on this one because on the one hand that does seem wasteful. But on the other hand, if anyone needs security at Disneyland, it’s Scott Pruitt — a man who even Mickey and Minnie Mouse would tell to go f–k himself,” Oliver declared. “‘Hey, Space Mountain’s gonna be underwater in 10 years, you son of a bitch! Get him, Minnie! Get him!”

Oliver did not go easy on Pruitt, but he was far from the only one to rake the EPA chief over the calls. Oliver also played clips from Pruitt’s recent interview with Fox News journalist Ed Henry, who asked confrontational questions about Pruitt’s housing and staff raises, and did not accept the secretary’s flimsy defenses.

“That is clearly not the Fox News tone that Pruitt was expecting,” Oliver said. “That is the face of a man who thought he was walking into an Applebee’s and ended up in an apple full of bees.”

Oliver did not even mention that Pruitt has also come under fire from other Republicans. Both of former President George W. Bush’s EPA leaders — William K. Reilly and Christine Todd Whitman — have been critical of Pruitt, as have sitting Republican leaders. Reilly called him a “third-rate ideologue” to the New York Times and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Pruitt was “acting like a chucklehead” on Face the Nation Sunday.

Another critique has revolved around the fact that Pruitt was renting a condominium from an energy lobbyist at the exact same time that the EPA approved a pipeline-extension plan advocated by the lobbyist’s firm. Pruitt has compared this arrangement to cheap rentals on Airbnb or Craiglist, saying that he paid $50 a night — but as Oliver and his team proved, $50 a night doesn’t get you very far on Washington, D.C. rental sites.

“You can actually find places for $50 a night in D.C.,” Oliver said, pulling up some sample Airbnb postings. “There is this place, with an intriguing photo of what your room will look like, and a second intriguing photo of what your room will look like with the light turned on. Also, there is this place, which seems to be a bed wedged between the door to the room and the front door. It’s listed on the site as a ‘Glistening Private Bedroom and Bath,’ which begs the question: Oh, why is it glistening, though?”

Watch the clip above.