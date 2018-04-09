Watch the action-packed Imposters season 2 premiere right here

If you missed out on the crazy ride that was the first episode of Imposters‘ second season or just want to watch it again (we don’t blame you!), look no further than right here!

For the next six hours (until 3 p.m. ET) you can stream all the fun, cons, and games from the premiere right here on EW.com. When we left off last season, Maddie (Inbar Levi) was looking to get out of the game, while the Bumblers were only getting more addicted to the life of con — we’re pretty sure that can only lead to trouble as they get in further over their heads.

There are some new faces this season — look out for executive producer Paul Adelstein to pop up in an alarming fashion in the episode’s dying seconds — as well as all the familiar faces of season 1, including Uma Thurman as the terrifying Lenny Cohen.

Watch the episode in full above.

Imposters airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.