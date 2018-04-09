Dawson's Creek views spike on Hulu after EW's 20th-anniversary reunion cover

To read more on the Dawson’s Creek reunion, pick up the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now. You can buy the full set of five covers here. Or purchase the individual covers featuring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps, or the original foursome online or at Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW. Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Dawson’s Creek, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

#CreekWeek might be over, but fans of Dawson’s Creek can’t get enough of the show on Hulu.

For Entertainment Weekly‘s latest issue, we reunited the stars of the ’90s WB hit series for a cover story and some good ol’ reminiscing. Turns out, the stars weren’t the only ones eager to get back into the show: Fans have been flocking to Hulu to stream the series.

According to Hulu, the streaming site has seen a huge uptick in traffic for the series since EW’s cover story was released on March 28. The number of viewers per day more than quadrupled during the weekend after the reunion hit newsstands, compared to the daily average reach from the previous two months.

That’s a lot of people spending time down at the creek. What’s more, multiple fans of the show watched all 128 episodes of the series in less than a week — a feat that would take a staggering 94 hours to complete. The most common age of viewers was 31, meaning they were just 11 years old when the show started airing in 1998 — the perfect age to tune into a coming-of-age teen drama, if you ask us.

Marc Hom for EW

“I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people,” Michelle Williams (who played Jen on the show) told EW of the show’s appeal. “That’s why people, I think, are so connected to it. When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever. When you’re so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what’s going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you.”

Dawson’s Creek ran on the WB from 1998 until 2003, telling the tale of Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), his neighbor on the creek Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), their classmate Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), and new-girl-in-town Jen Lindley (Williams) as they fell in love, grew up, pursued their career goals, and spent a lot of time philosophizing about life — with very impressive vocabularies.

You can join the super fans streaming the series in its entirety on Hulu now.