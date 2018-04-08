The Walking Dead: Watch a scene from the season finale

The Walking Dead’s eighth season will conclude on Sunday, April 15, with the war between Rick and Negan finally being settled — one way or the other. Andrew Lincoln spoke to EW about what to expect in the finale, as did Norman Reedus as well as showrunner Scott M. Gimple.

And we’ve got our first taste of the season-ender right now with a sneak peek scene released by AMC. In the scene, we see the Saviors preparing to go to war, and Eugene delivering his latest batch of bullets to Negan. Then Negan goes and repeatedly shoots Rick!!! (Or, at least his second-rate stand-in for Rick.)

Watch the scene for yourself above, and also make sure to check out our interview with the latest victim as well as Carl's full letter to Negan, revealed at last.