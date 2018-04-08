The Walking Dead: Carl's letter to Negan revealed

After Carl Grimes was bitten on The Walking Dead, he knew his time was limited, so he wrote letters to his loved ones. But those weren’t the only letters he wrote. He also penned one to the man he once tried to kill: Negan.

We’ve been wondering ever since about the contents of that letter, and on Sunday night’s “Worth” episode, those contents were finally revealed in full. At the end of the episode, Michonne contacted Negan over the walkie-talkie to deliver Carl’s message, and it went as follows:

“Negan, this is Carl. I was helping someone. I got bit. We didn’t even have to be doing what we were doing. I was just helping someone and now I’m gone. You might be gone. Maybe my dad made your people give you up and he killed you, but I don’t think so. I think you’re still around and you’re working on a way out. Maybe you got out. Maybe you think we’re a lost cause and you just want to kill all of us. I think you think you have to be who you are. I just wonder if this is what you wanted. I wanted to ask you. I wish I could have. Maybe you’ll beat us. And if you do, they’ll just be someone else to fight. The way out is working together. It’s forgiveness. It’s believing that it doesn’t have to be a fight anymore. Because it doesn’t. I hope my dad offers you peace. I hope you take it. I hope everything can change. It did for me. Start over. You still can. —Carl”

What was Negan’s reaction to this plea from beyond the grave? Probably not exactly what Carl was hoping for. “All this, there is no getting out of it now,” the big bad responded to Michonne. “I wouldn’t accept your surrender if you came to me on your knees. See, winning isn’t about beating you. Winning is about killing every last one of you. That is starting over. I never wanted this. Rick made this happen. You tell him that. No more talk.”

Negan then punctuated that last comment by tossing down the walkie-talkie and smashing it with his boot — perhaps ending the last chance for peace. We’ll see what happens in next week’s season finale — which Andrew Lincoln reveals takes place in a “phenomenal” location — and see who makes it out alive.

Gene Page/AMC

For more Walking Dead scoop, follow Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss.