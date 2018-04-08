Deception: Mystery Woman makes her next move!

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk!

Mystery Woman made her return during Sunday’s episode of Deception — and Cameron’s now more determined than ever to catch her.

This week, Cameron (Jack Cutmore-Scott) helped investigate a Banksy-esque tagger who was basically stealing from the rich to, well, return various items to their original owners, including a stained glass window and an antique watch. Cameron pieced together that the tagger, Bishop (Billy Zane), had pulled heists in the same places the Mystery Woman has been spotted, meaning his scheme is part of her bigger plan.

“Every villain is the hero of their own story, right?” executive producer Chris Fedak tells EW. “Bishop has heard MW’s bigger plan and what she intends to do. He’s a true believer. But Bishop – if we go back to the tape – says they’re ‘returning them.’ Not necessarily to their rightful owners. Or, to get all puzzle about it, their current owners.”

Armed with this new information, it begs the question whether Mystery Woman’s ultimate goal could actually err on the side of good. “The Mystery Woman is a master manipulator,” Fedak notes. “It sounds like she may have manipulated our audience already! I think it’s fair to say that once we reveal MW’s motives, the viewers will be able to empathize with her – good plan or bad plan.”

