Chadwick Boseman channels T'Challa for cross-cultural 'Black Jeopardy!'

Chadwick Boseman didn’t overdo the Black Panther references on his episode of Saturday Night Live this week, but he did channel T’Challa for one particular sketch. Boseman brought T’Challa to the latest episode of Black Jeopardy!, hosted as always by Kenan Thompson’s Darnell Haynes. The result was a hilarious cross-cultural exchange.

As the king of fictional African utopia Wakanda, T’Challa might be expected to know a lot about black culture. But it turns out his royal experience has given him quite a different worldview than most African-Americans. The categories for this game were Grown Ass, Aw Hell Naw, Fid’na, Girl Bye, I Ain’t Got It, and White People.

T’Challa revealed his divergent perspective when he got an “Aw Hell Naw” question about what to do when a policeman asks for “any information” about robberies in the neighborhood. As both a crime-fighting superhero and royal sovereign, T’Challa has a good view of the police, and even volunteered to help the cop track down the suspect. All Thompson could say, after scrunching his face into a horrified expression, was “I don’t think you have spent much time in America.” He’s not wrong; after all, even the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer features American superheroes going to Wakanda, not the other way around.

T’Challa eventually got the hang of the game, though. His last question was from the “White People” category: “Your friend Karen brings her potato salad to your cookout.” Although he’s never had potato salad, T’Challa was able to deduce the right answer anyway. Even the Wakandan king can tell that Karen “does not season her food … and if she does, it is only with a tiny bit of salt.”

“So, something tells me that I should say… Ah hell naw, Karen. Keep your bland ass potato salad to yourself,” T’Challa answers.

“Yes! Yes! Oh, man, you got it, T’Challa!” Thompson replied enthusiastically.

See more in the tweet below.