Tiffany Haddish acts out a dream date with Brad Pitt on The Tonight Show

Even in her dream scenario, Tiffany Haddish‘s date with Brad Pitt doesn’t end so well.

Jimmy Fallon had the idea of acting out this hypothetical dinner meet-up after listening to the Last O.G. star recall her “pre-Oscars party” encounter with Pitt. She had been “talking out loud in the elevator” to Elizabeth Perkins and her husband, Julio Macat, about finding herself a man that looks at her the way they look at each.

Pitt had been standing behind her, prompting Macat to remark, “Man, I hope we don’t get caught in this elevator.”

“There’s going to be some pretty-ass babies in this elevator if we do,” Haddish responded. Pitt had supposedly even said they could “see what happens” if they both ended up single at the same time. But then the comedienne “did some research” and realized “he got a gang of kids.”

“I can’t do it,” she said. “I wanna be baby mamma No. 1. but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t eat dinner with him and maybe play around. But I wanna be No. 1.”

Thinking ahead to this unforeseen time, Fallon covered his face with a cutout Pitt mask and acted out this date. In the car on their way to dinner, Haddish asked Pitt “how’s Angie [Jolie] doing?,” requested dinner be had in South Central, and remarked how nice he smelled. He, in turn, said he would turn around and drop her back off.

“F— you, Brad!” she exclaimed. “I spent all this money on makeup and hair and this cute dress and you’re just gonna drop me off?!”

Watch it play out in the clip above.