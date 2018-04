Want to see William H. Macy rocking a CrossFit workout?

Below you can watch the Shameless star tackling his W.O.D. at a Pennsylvania box:

Clearly, the 68-year-old actor is RX’ing this one (perhaps his rope climb is even a P.B.?).

Okay, we’ll stop using annoying CrossFit lingo, but that’s honestly pretty impressive (and a hat tip to pennlive.com for finding this video first).

Showtime’s Shameless is renewed for season 9, but there is no premiere date as of yet.