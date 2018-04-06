Katee Sackhoff is taking us inside her wickedly fun role as metahuman trafficker Amunet Black on The Flash!

EW has your exclusive first look at a forthcoming digital featurette called “Flash Time on Amunet Black” in which Sackhoff, co-executive producer Eric Wallace and writer Sterling Gates offer some insightful commentary while rewatching Sackhoff’s episodes from this season. In the clip above, the trio look back at season 4’s “Don’t Run” and discuss Amunet’s unique relationship with Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), a.k.a. Killer Frost, and in what ways she might be a “feminist figure.”

“I think that the relationship between Caitlin and Amunet is a very interesting one because they do have this respect, and Amunet’s able to talk to her about things that other people don’t talk to her about,” says Sackhoff in the sneak peek above.

In “Don’t Run,” Amunet kidnaps Caitlin because she need her to perform a complicated and dangerous surgery on a metahuman. Rather than use force to compel Caitlin to cooperate, Amunet decides she needs to help Caitlin find the confidence to attempt the surgery. So, she gives her a surprising pep talk and opens about how she used to feel powerless before the particle accelerator explosion because she was constantly being sexually harassed while working as a stewardess.

“That’s what I loved about this moment. She’s not telling this story to talk about herself. She’s telling this story because she’s basically saying, ‘You can do this and sometimes you just need someone to believe in you,'” says Sackhoff.

Adds Wallace: “This is why in some ways, this is going to sound strange, I consider Amunet kind of a feminist figure. This is a feminist moment for me.”

Watch the clip above.

The full “Flash Time on Amunet Black” feature will be available at digital retailers Monday, with the purchase of The Flash season 4 season pass. The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.