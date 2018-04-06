Superhero Insider: Heroes, teams, and time itself are in jeopardy

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Legends of Tomorrow threatened the Arrowverse timeline, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) faced the police once again, and Diggle (David Ramsey) made a game-changing decision on Arrow. Here are the highlights:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Dean Buscher/The CW

While it was delightful to see an older version of Amaya — Maisie Richardson-Sellers really killed it as both her young and old character this week — can we just talk about how the Legends basically upended the Arrowverse timeline? If Mallus was able to escape his prison, that means Zambesi was saved and the future has drastically changed. Is Mari McCabe even Vixen anymore? Or did Kuasa take on that mantle? Does that change the events of Arrow season 4? I hope the show goes into the butterfly effects of this, because if this moment was so vital to the future, could that mean Laurel is still alive? Who knows?! And we only have one episode left this season to get answers! —Natalie Abrams

Black Lightning

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Jefferson Pierce’s run-in with the cops on this week’s Black Lightning was even more affecting than I was prepared for. The camera focused in on Jefferson during every step of his arrest as he was forced to keep his powers at bay and not resist out of fear of making the situation worst and getting shot. As a black man, it was incredibly upsetting, but I couldn’t take my eyes off of the screen because Cress Williams made you feel Jefferson’s pain and frustration the entire time. And I breathed a sigh of relief when Jefferson finally made it home to his family after that ordeal. —Chancellor Agard

Arrow

Jack Rowand/The CW

While I didn’t care for Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Diggle’s (David Ramsey) fight in this week’s Arrow, I have to give a shout-out to Amell, Ramsey, and director Mark Bunting for their exceptional work on the scene. Amell and Ramsey brought so much to the confrontation, and you could feel how both men were trying their hardest to keep the conversation from turning nasty and failing at it. Furthermore, Bunting shoots it in a way that makes you feel how important this confrontation is, making up for where the script drops the ball because, as I wrote in my recap, the fight feels far from earned. —C.A.

