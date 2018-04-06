See the first photo of the Murphy Brown cast back together again

Nostalgia fever is in full-swing on television and Murphy Brown fans eagerly await the return of the series to CBS.

In January, CBS announced a 13-episode revival of groundbreaking sitcom Murphy Brown featuring Candice Bergen. Over the last few months, the cast has assembled and additional returning cast, including Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana), and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg), has been confirmed.

On Friday, fans got a first glimpse of the cast back together again via Bergen’s Instagram. The Emmy-winning star of the series wrote, “MURPHY BROWN…together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time…” alongside a photo featuring herself, Ford, Regalbuto, Shaud, returning writer and executive producer Diane English, and newcomer Nik Dodani.

Bergen is attached as an executive producer, and the series seems primed to make a comeback in a climate that is flush with revival properties, especially given the recent success of Will & Grace and Roseanne.

Murphy Brown had a 10-season original run from 1988-1998.