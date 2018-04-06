Jimmy Kimmel responds to Sean Hannity's 'ass clown' comment: 'You are the whole ass circus'

Jimmy Kimmel woke up Thursday morning to find himself in a war with Sean Hannity.

The Fox News host had laid into Kimmel for when he poked fun at Melania Trump‘s accent as she read to children during the White House Easter egg roll. “Jimmy, you’re a despicable disgrace,” Hannity had said on his TV program. He also called him an “ass clown” and defended Trump by saying English is “her fifth language. How many do you speak?”

“This is the guy who defended multiply alleged pedophile Roy Moore, and I’m the despicable disgrace?!” Kimmel responded during his opening monologue Thursday night. “I’m the ass clown?! If I’m an ass clown, and I might very well be, you, Sean, are the whole ass circus.”

“You’re the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey of ass clownsmanship,” he added, “but I do wanna say, I appreciate how compassionate you’ve suddenly become to the plight of immigrants in this country over the last 24 hours. Do you know what I think is disrespectful to the first lady? Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby. Why don’t you rant a little about that, Sean Hannity? And go get a haircut, you hippie.”

Kimmel was referring to Stormy Daniels and the lawsuit she filed against President Donald Trump to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she signed to keep quiet about an alleged affair that took place between the “summer of 2006” to “well into the year 2007.” He also pointed to Moore, who ran for Senate in Alabama amid multiple claims that he sexually pursued underage girls in his 30s.

Hannity’s fight with Kimmel spilled onto social media, as well. The conservative media personality repeatedly called Kimmel “Harvey Weinstein Jr.,” directing his followers to a clip of Kimmel’s early stint on The Man Show in a segment called “Guess What’s in My Pants.”

“This is ABC’s @jimmykimmel aka Harvey Weinstein Jr. Asking 18 year old girls to grab his crotch and ‘put their mouth on it,'” Hannity began in a series of tweets. “Jimmy that’s you being a pervert asshole. How would you feel if that was your daughter? I bet @Disney is so proud.”

Kimmel responded with the hashtag “clownpornsean” and wrote “I can’t wait” to Hannity’s threats of “I’ll have much more tomorrow.”

“Game on…..” Hannity shot back. “Oh ask the boss @Disney [CEO] Bob [Iger] about the conversation we had about you. Best Sean #pervertkimmel.” The Walt Disney Company owns the ABC Television Group, which runs Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Elsewhere during Kimmel’s monologue, the host said Hannity’s real problem is that “he was unable to hold an erection” during the eight years that Barack Obama served as president. “But now that Trump is president, here’s the twist: Sean Hannity is unable to have anything but an erection,” he added. “He’s had an erection since November of 2016 and it’s driving him mad.”

