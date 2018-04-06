Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, enjoy 'Disney Channel reunion' at Hayley Kiyoko's album party

The forecast is clear: It’s Sonny with a Chance of an adorable Disney Channel reunion.

Five network stars — including Sonny actress Demi Lovato and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody‘s Cole Sprouse — got together Wednesday night at Los Angeles bar No Vacancy to celebrate the release of fellow Disney Channel alum Hayley Kiyoko’s (Lemonade Mouth) new album Expectations.

Lovato and Sprouse posed for the shot next to Jessie‘s Debby Ryan, So Random! actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, and Sprouse’s Zack & Cody costar Alyson Stoner.

“Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion celebrating [Hayley Kiyoko],” Montgomery captioned the photo while, per PEOPLE, Lovato’s since-expired Instagram Story teased the gathering as a “Disney Channel reunion!”

Lovato wrapped the first leg of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour Monday in Newark, New Jersey, while Sprouse currently stars on the hit CW drama Riverdale. Stoner, who discussed her fluid sexuality in a Teen Vogue essay published March 30, is set to appear alongside Brigitte Nielsen and Denise Richards in Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets, while Ryan is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series Insatiable.