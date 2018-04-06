Cardi B and Leslie Jones fangirl over Chadwick Boseman in new SNL promo

Black Panther is in the building, okurrrr?

In a new set of promos for this week’s Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones appears alongside host Chadwick Boseman and musical guest Cardi B. Each promo is different, but they all share one common thread: the ladies fangirling over the Black Panther.

In one promo, Jones chides “Chadwick ‘Black Panther’ Boseman” for his lack of enthusiasm and demands he does the take again. “Yo Cardi, did you see that I just directed Chadwick Boseman?”

“I know man, we going to Wakanda!” Cardi gushes.

Another promo sees Cardi slyly tell Jones that the “B” in Cardi B stands for “Boseman.” When Jones suggests they might be married, Cardi gives a signature, “Okurrr,” and a contented chuckle as he puts his arm around her.

In a third promo, when Boseman tells Cardi his name isn’t actually Black Panther, Jones yells, “Yo, your name is whatever she calls you!”

Jones and Cardi are just two in a legion of Black Panther fans around the world; going into this week’s SNL, the film became one of the top five biggest box office hits of all time. This week is also a milestone for the musical guest, as Cardi’s album Invasion of Privacy was released on Friday. After her SNL gig, the rapper will return to NBC to co-host The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Saturday Night Live airs this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the promo above.