American Gods season 2 begins production under new showrunner

Ready to be reunited with the God Squad? American Gods is headed back into production to film its second season. The show had been renewed back in May.

The Starz series, based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 bestseller, was originally under showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who exited the project last November. The new showrunner, Jesse Alexander, has previously worked on Star Trek: Discovery and Hannibal.

“What a gang,” actor Bruce Langley wrote, posting a cast and crew picture on Twitter.

American Gods follows ex-convict Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) who takes a job as the personal assistant to the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and becomes embroiled in a mounting war between the Old Gods and the New Gods, a.k.a. the things humans worship now, like Media (portrayed by Gillian Anderson) and Technology (Langley plays the Technical Boy). Emily Browning also stars as Shadow Moon’s deceased wife Laura Moon (who just so happens to have risen from the grave) and Crispin Glover as the enigmatic Mr. World.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht admitted during the Television Critics Association press tour that there had been some difficulties in bringing the show’s second season together, especially with regards to the cast. “It’s a big show, it’s a monster show. It has faced many of the challenges that terrific, complex premium shows [have] when trying to get successive seasons, especially when art comes before commerce.”

Thank the gods things are moving forward.