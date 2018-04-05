How would you like to see the season 2 premiere of HBO’s Westworld before anybody else? And in a theater on a big screen? With cast members in attendance? And for free?

Well, you can. In an unusual move, HBO is holding premiere screenings in three different cities for the highly anticipated return of the acclaimed sci-fi hit. And these screenings are offering tickets to the general public.

Here’s the scoop: The advance screenings are in San Francisco (April 18), Philadelphia (April 21), and Boston (April 22 — though this one is kind of a cheat as that’s also the regular HBO premiere date).

Tickets for all three Westworld premieres will be released to the general public on the official Westworld Facebook page on Friday, April 6 at noon Eastern Time — so tomorrow.

Costars Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore) and Shannon Woodward (Elsie Hughes) will be in attendance at the screenings. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A session and an “in-world after party” styled as the Mariposa Saloon.

More: “At each premiere event, guests will partake in a personality assessment to determine whether they receive a black or white hat. Attendees will then leave this world behind as they escape to Westworld, a Delos Destination, for a night free of rules, laws or judgment featuring a specially curated menu that will transport guests to Sweetwater, complete with themed cocktails and whiskey drams provided by Westward American Single Malt Whiskey.”