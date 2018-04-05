Spoiler Room: Scoop on The Originals, New Girl, NCIS: LA and more

Want scoop on your favorite shows? Then come hang out in the Spoiler Room, where I attempt to satiate your need to find out what’s coming up on TV. If you want spoilers on a specific show, send Qs to my Twitter: @NatalieAbrams.

Anything you can tell me about Klaus and Caroline’s run-in in the Originals premiere? — Janie

We already know that it’s Rebekah who reaches out for Caroline’s help with Klaus seeing as how the Mikaelson siblings can’t be in the same room without risking Hope’s safety. But when Caroline shows up to hold a sort of intervention for Klaus, let’s just say she realizes that he’s not as far gone as she would’ve thought. He might be calling himself “Klaus the Mad,” but has he really gone mad? Caroline’s not so sure.

Anything on New Girl? — Jillian

If you follow the series on social media, you know that Schmidt will sport a mustache in the final season. But that’s not the only thing different about the former douche jar contributor: Thanks to the three-year time jump, Schmidt will be featured in full-on dad mode when the series comes back — a development that EP Brett Baer says helps illustrate how far he’s come. “We knew we wanted to come to a full completion for Schmidt, who started as a single douchebag,” Baer says. “We wanted to see what he would be like as the father of a daughter.” And besides, baby actors can be a pain, which is why they went with a time jump that would let Schmidt have scenes with a toddler. “Babies are not usually very good with jokes,” Baer quips. “They’re terrible comedians.”

Any teases on the two-hour NCIS: LA finale? — Tony

NCIS: Los Angeles is currently filming their two-hour season finale, which will air on Sunday, May 20. The team will be headed to Mexico for a rescue mission — one that is tied to a teammate’s family member. It is a very risky operation and some of the team will have reservations about completing the rescue.

Anything on The Flash? — Seamus

You know how I’ve been saying all season long that Harry is hiding something when it comes to DeVoe? Well, check out what Carlos Valdes recently told me: “The biggest secret weapon that Team Flash has at the moment is the Thinking Cap,” he says. “It seems to be the next logical step in taking down DeVoe is to match his intelligence. However, that situation starts to get complicated. Harry gets ahead of himself and some dark secrets come out that definitely complicate his relationship to the team, especially his relationship to Cisco.”

Do you know if Modern Family is going to bring back Andy next season since it might be its last season? — Melodie

Actually, the show is bringing back Andy much sooner than that! Adam DeVine is slated to reprise his role as Haley’s ex in the penultimate episode — and he’s not the only one popping up. When Haley ends up in the hospital, she’ll find out the hard way that she hasn’t updated her emergency contact, so basically several of her old flames show up at the same time, including Chris Greer and Reid Ewing. Awkward!

Give me hope for Sara and Ava’s relationship on Legends of Tomorrow. — Brenda

I believe we’re in for some good news heading into season 4 — and Jes Macallan will definitely be returning next season! “I don’t wanna spoil what happens to their relationship,” EP Marc Guggenheim says of the finale. “But I think there’s a moment in the finale that you will not be unhappy with.”

Any chance for a McGarrett and Catherine romantic reunion on Hawaii Five-0? — Harley

It sounds like Catherine’s return is more about the two realizing they’re better friends than anything. “I think it’s an important closure episode for those guys,” Alex O’Loughlin tells me. “They’re both sussing out how they feel, what happened, why it happened the way it did. There’s a couple of moments that highlight why it’s not necessarily McGarrett’s No. 1 relationship that he’s going to stay with. There are a few little differences that get highlighted, but there’s a lot of similarities as well.” Alas, O’Loughlin is not sure these two are endgame. “There’s so much water under the bridge and so much back and forth, and I feel like that, in real life, with that amount of tumultuous and emotional movement, it’s rare for something to work,” he says. “It’s often that you push something behind a certain point and you can hurt the friendship aspect of it as well. It feels like there’s a beautiful friendship there.”

I’ve been loving how happy Jane and Rafael have been on Jane the Virgin! Anything on what’s next for them? — Maggie

Good news! This Friday’s episode will feature not one, but two major milestones for the couple! But that’s not to say that it’s all sunshine and rainbows. The two will sit down for a serious talk in the next hour, and yes, the name “Michael” will be spoken.

Please tell me Roman didn’t really betray the team on Blindspot! — Alyssa

Would if I could, but he’s definitely turned to the dark side for the time being. However, that still means he runs the risk of being discovered by his love Blake. “She loves him a lot, so it’s hard to tell [how she’d react],” EP Martin Gero says. “Hopefully for Roman, she won’t find out anytime soon.” In the meantime, Crawford has set his mysterious plans in motion, though Gero remains coy on what those entail. “It’s big and really bad,” he cryptically teases.

What do you know about Arrow‘s season finale? — Jono

As Oliver continues to alienate everyone who loves him, expect to see more of the same in the season-ender — though it may not end the way you’d expect. “It’s a very unusual kind of finale,” EP Marc Guggenheim says. “It definitely has a cliffhanger, but not a traditional cliffhanger. Last year’s finale was a traditional cliffhanger. It was very much an ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen?’ This is a different kind of cliffhanger. I would say it’s somewhere on the spectrum of the cliffhanger of season 1, which was like, ‘How is Oliver gonna go forward?’ and the cliffhanger of season 5, which was more of a traditional cliffhanger. This, I think, falls somewhere in the middle. We have a few surprises up our sleeves. There’s a couple of twists, there’s a couple of things that we’re doing that are not only very unexpected, but also unprecedented not just for Arrow, but for the other DC superhero shows as well.”

Additional reporting by Samantha Highfill and Shirley Li.