Project Runway All Stars: Catherine Zeta-Jones wants the coat off Fabio Costa's back

Final critiques can often be harsh for the designers of Project Runway All Stars, but in Fabio Costa’s case, it’s nothing but compliments.

In an exclusive clip from the season 6 finale, Costa faces a tough crowd with his final collection, as familiar faces Georgina Chapman, Isaac Mizrahi, and Zac Posen observe his creations with careful attention. But it’s guest judge Catherine Zeta-Jones who showers the designer with compliments. “What a wonderful collection,” she says, and even goes a step further to ask for one of his pieces.

“And can I have your coat?” the actress jokes as Costa tries to take it off. “No, well maybe later!”

Even if Costa doesn’t win, he’s already impressed at least one famous potential client.

Watch the clip above for more. The Project Runway All Stars season 6 finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.