First photo of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season 2

Nicole Kidman shared the first photo of Meryl Streep in her new role on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The Aussie actress posted the following on Instagram:

The three-time Oscar winner has signed on to play the character Mary Louise Wright — the mother-in-law of Kidman’s character Celeste Wright and mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry Wright.

Landing Streep is a major coup for the network — her previous major television role was the 2003 miniseries Angels in America.

In the new season, Kidman’s Wright is “reeling from her husband Perry’s death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.” While Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline Martha Mackenzie is “finding that good intentions don’t always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.”

Big Little Lies season 2 is expected to air in 2019.