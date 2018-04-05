Sandra Oh drama Killing Eve renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere

Killing Eve, starring Grey’s Anatomy vet Sandra Oh, is mere days away from its series premiere, and it has already been renewed for season 2.

BBC America announced the good news on Thursday, three days in advance of Killing Eve‘s grand unveiling on the network this Sunday, April 8. Oh costars with Jodie Comer (The White Princess) in the series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the buzzed-about woman behind Fleabag and a motion-capture role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” BBC America President Sarah Bennett said in a statement. “The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible — for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere.”

Killing Eve, based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, focuses on two women: Eve (Oh), a security services operative who dreams of leaving her desk and becoming a spy, and Villanelle (Comer), a talented killer who loves her job. What ensues is a game of cat and mouse between the pair, both of whom are equally obsessed with the other.

“A lot of what we’re doing is really, in some ways, being in some sort of relationship with this other character,” Oh told EW. “So when the cat meets the mouse, somewhere along the line in eight episodes, and I’m not saying who’s the cat and who’s the mouse, it was so exciting to play.”