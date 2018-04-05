Jordan Peele to tackle Lorena Bobbitt scandal in Amazon series

One of the most infamous tabloid stories of the 1990s is becoming an Amazon Prime docuseries produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out).

The streaming company announced the four-part docu-drama, Lorena, tackling the notorious tale of John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt — only re-examining the case for #MeToo era.

For those unfamiliar with what happened: The duo was a married couple who made worldwide headlines in 1993 when Lorena cut off her husband’s penis with a knife while he was asleep in bed. She alleged her husband had raped her earlier that evening. Wayne’s penis was surgically reattached and a trial ensued.

“Lost in the tabloid coverage and jokes was the opportunity for a national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America,” the press release says, noting that the series is timed to the 25th anniversary of the case.

“When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full blown media spectacle,” Peele says. “With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice. This is Lorena’s story and we’re honored to help her tell it.”

Adds Heather Schuster, Head of Unscripted at Amazon Originals: “Jordan has proven himself as a captivating voice of social critique and we are excited to work with him on this project. Lorena reframes Lorena Bobbitt’s story around issues of sexism and domestic abuse and offers Prime members an exclusive new view into how America got her story wrong and maybe continues to get it wrong.”

Lorena is executive produced by Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, Rofé and Steven J. Berger for Number 19, Jenna Santoianni and Tom Lesinski for Sonar and produced by Monkeypaw, Sonar Entertainment, and Number 19.