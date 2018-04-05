Jay-Z explains why the rise of Trump is 'actually a great thing'

Jay-Z is clearly not a fan of President Donald Trump. The 4:44 rapper called the controversial Commander-in-Chief a “superbug” and a “joke,” and purchased one of John Oliver’s “Make Donald Drumpf Again” hats. But, during his interview with David Letterman on the upcoming edition of Netflix’s My Next Guest, he explained why Trump is “actually a great thing.”

“I think that what he’s forcing people to do is have conversations and [forcing] people to band together and work together,” Jay-Z explained. “You can’t really address something that’s not revealed. He’s bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone, and it’s still here. We still gotta deal with it.”

He further encouraged Americans to have the “tough conversations”: “We have to talk about the N-word and we have to talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.”

Letterman agreed, adding that “we don’t need more evidence” to decide whether Trump himself is a racist. “You’re having a debate over whether a guy is a racist, chances are that guy’s a racist,” he remarked.

Other topics that will be addressed when the full episode of My Next Guest debuts on Netflix this Friday include the coming out story of Jay-Z’s mother and the hip-hop star’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay-Z previously addressed Trump in a lengthy chat with BBC Radio 1 in September. “This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all — I can’t even say with all due respect — with all disrespect,” he said. “I just think that, you know, he’s not a very sophisticated man, especially when it comes to the idea of ‘until everyone is free, no one is free.’ Period. That’s just a fact. We are all linked some kind of way. So if you oppress a certain people, everyone is in danger, karmically and in real life.”

In addition to the forthcoming tour with wife Beyoncé, Jay-Z is also using his passions to fuel television and film projects. The Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story docu-series, executive produced by Jay-Z, will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York before airing on the Paramount Network. This follows his prison reform series, TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, which premiered in March of last year.