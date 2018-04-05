FX orders pilot based on post-apocalyptic comic series Y: The Last Man

After so many years of speculation, it looks like Y: The Last Man might finally be headed to the screen. On Thursday, FX announced it has ordered a pilot based on the acclaimed comic series, though the TV version will just be called Y. Melina Matsoukas (Beyoncé’s “Formation” video) will direct the pilot, while Michael Green (American Gods) and Aida Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage) will serve as showrunners.

Originally written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man takes place in the aftermath of a mysterious plague that has wiped out every mammal with a Y chromosome. There are only two males left alive on Earth: A young man named Yorick and his pet monkey, Ampersand. In the search to find the origins of the disease and why he alone survived, Yorick teams up with a spy known only as Agent 355 and the brilliant scientist Dr. Alison Mann (yes, the series loved to play with puns on “man” and “male” and “y”) to traverse the newly man-less world. The series was originally published from 2002 to 2008 by DC’s Vertigo imprint, but the story contains echoes of Mad Max: Fury Road, featuring women struggling to survive in a broken world.

It’s unclear how much Y will differ from the source material, much less who will be cast in the main roles, but FX describes the series this way: “All of the men are dead. But one. Based on the DC comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a world of women — exploring gender, race, class and survival.” Vaughan will executive produce the series alongside Matsoukas, Green, Croal, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson.

Potential Y: The Last Man adaptations have been rumored for years. Back in 2013, Dan Trachtenberg had been set to direct a film version for New Line.