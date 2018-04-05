Michael B. Jordan lights it up in first official Fahrenheit 451 trailer

The first official trailer for Fahrenheit 451 — like the career of its star Michael B. Jordan — is on fire.

Based on Ray Bradbury’s dystopian 1953 novel, the HBO television film features the Black Panther star as Guy Montag, a fireman whose job it is to burn books. But he soon begins questioning the process and his mentor, Captain Beatty, played by Michael Shannon.

“I want to know why we burn,” declares Montag, to which Beatty responds, “We were not born equal. We must be made equal by the fire… and then we can be happy.”

Fahrenheit 451 premieres May 19 on HBO. Watch the trailer above.