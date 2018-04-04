We’re deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Lisa Williams, who was one of the most passionate people (and #TWD fans) you could meet. The outpouring of love that’s coming with this news goes to show how much of an impact she had on #TWDFamily. You will be missed… pic.twitter.com/EhdwRQmIlx — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 4, 2018

The Walking Dead is honoring a fallen member of its extended fan family this week. Lisa Williams, a regular at conventions and other events around the show, died Tuesday after battling cancer.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Lisa Williams, who was one of the most passionate people (and #TWD fans) you could meet,” reads a post on the official Walking Dead Twitter account. “The outpouring of love that’s coming with this news goes to show how much of an impact she had on #TWDFamily. You will be missed…”

Stars Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan also shared their memories with Williams.

“Gonna miss u Lisa. You were always so cool and always had a smile for everyone,” Reedus wrote.

“Real blessed that we get to meet a lot of great and special people…. Lisa always stood out as one of the best. She will be missed by all of us that were lucky enough to know her. Xxxjd”

Real blessed that we get to meet a lot of great and special people…. Lisa always stood out as one of the best. She will be missed by all of us that were lucky enough to know her. Xxxjd pic.twitter.com/dbSuaHPTd2 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 4, 2018

The two stars created a video for Lisa in mid-March, wishing her well and hoping they’d see her soon.

EW’s own Dalton Ross also shared his memories of Williams, which included her winning a fan contest to interview the Walking Dead cast.

Devastated to hear about the passing of #TWD superfan @lcwilli1. I got to know Lisa when she won @EW’s fan contest to interview the cast of #thewalkingdead and she was an absolute joy throughout the entire process. She will be truly missed. #RIPLisa pic.twitter.com/PZnRj2nbfC — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) April 4, 2018

Hear Williams interviewing Reedus, Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James, and Melissa McBride on EW Radio (SiriusXM’s Ch. 105) here:

The official Walker Stalker Con Facebook page shared a touching tribute to Williams as her fellow fans posted in the comments sections of all related social media posts to urge AMC’s Talking Dead to honor her during Sunday’s upcoming episode.