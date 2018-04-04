The Affair season 4 teaser wants to 'change the narrative'

It feels like ages ago that we last saw Noah (Dominic West) leaving Helen’s (Maura Tierney) doorstep, which happened in The Affair season 3 finale… in January of 2017! But it’s all good now, as Showtime has debuted a new teaser for season 4.

When season 4 picks up on June 17, Noah, Helen, Alison (Ruth Wilson), and Cole (Joshua Jackson, also seen recently on EW’s Dawson’s Creek reunion cover) will be in their own “orbits,” as the latest official plot synopsis for the Golden Globe-winning series puts it. “Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good – with a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.”

We see some of this in the teaser. Noah arrives to a function and spots Dr. Vic (Omar Metwally) standing with Helen and the family — only Noah’s on the outs. “What if you changed the narrative so you’re not always the victim?” Helen asks in another scene.

Sanaa Lathan joins season 4 as Janelle, described as a “tough-as-nails principal” of Noah’s charter school. Among the guest stars — which include Russell Hornsby, Christopher Meyer, Amy Irving, and Phoebe Tonkin — is Ramon Rodriguez as Alison’s new love interest, Ben, a Marine veteran employed by the VHA.

Showtime

The Affair returns Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the new teaser above.