NBC's Jennifer Lopez drama Shades of Blue to end after season 3

Shades of Blue is fading to black.

Jennifer Lopez’s NBC police drama will exit the airwaves for good following its third season, the network announced on Wednesday. Season 3 is slated to kick off June 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The police drama — which stars Lopez as Harlee Santos, a sharp detective who works for the law-bending Lt. Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta) — debuted in January 2016, and season 2, which wrapped up last spring, averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers (factoring in a week of delayed viewing). The 7 million viewers represents a 37 percent jump from the previous year in the Sunday-at-10 p.m. time slot.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a women, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez, who serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

“This is one of our flagship shows and we’re excited to share the final chapter with viewers who will be on the edge of their seats discovering how Harlee’s story concludes,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television.

The in-demand Lopez remains tied to the network through her overall deal with Universal Television. Season 2 of reality competition World of Dance, on which she serves as a judge, is also scheduled to launch in June. Lopez, who recently returned to Will & Grace for a guest spot, is also starring in the NBC live musical Bye Bye Birdie, which has been delayed and will now air in 2019. In addition to various film projects, Lopez also boasts a Las Vegas residency, All I Have, which runs through September.