Netflix orders adult animated series starring Sarah Chalke

Netflix
James Hibberd
April 04, 2018 AT 01:26 PM EDT

Netflix is adding another title to its growing adult animated lineup.

Building on the popularity of shows like Bojack Horseman and Big Mouth, the company has greenlit a new show from the team behind Brickleberry, EW has learned exclusively.

The show is called Paradise P.D., and it’s about a small-town police department. The pitch: “They’re bad cops. Not bad like no-nonsense. Not bad like cool. Bad like sh—y. Paradise PD: They’re the worst responders.”

That’s a first-look image above. From left to right it stars the voice talent of Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless), Dave Herman (Bob’s Burgers), Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants), Sarah Chalke (Roseanne, Rick & Morty), and Kyle Kinane (The Standups)

Paradise P.D. is from executive producers Waco O’Guin and Roger Black, and produced by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Bento Box Animation.

