The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets to stay true to its stand-up roots this Emmy season.

EW can confirm that Amazon’s Golden Globe-winning series will compete as a comedy in the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The show already took home best comedy awards at the Golden Globe, PGA, and Critics’ Choice awards, but some feared the show would be obligated to compete in the drama category based on the new rules implemented by the Television Academy, including defining a comedy by running time and more.

It seems likely to be a boon for the show’s awards odds given that previous winner Veep has no new season in the running, and there weren’t many new breakout comedy series this past year. The drama category would have forced the light-hearted dramedy about a 1950s housewife deciding to pursue a career in stand-up comedy to compete against the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale and Game of Thrones.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuted to much acclaim last fall and is available on the Amazon streaming platform.

The Hollywood Reporter first posted the news here.