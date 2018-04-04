History not moving forward with planned Bill Clinton impeachment series

Today was a bad day to be a prospective series about Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

After earlier Wednesday Ryan Murphy told THR that he won’t be moving forward with his previously announced Monica Lewinsky-themed season of American Crime Story, EW has confirmed that History has scrapped its Bill Clinton impeachment series.

Based on Peter Baker’s New York Times best-seller and hailing from Emmy-winner R.J. Cutler, The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton was set to go inside the aftermath of the Lewinsky scandal and the push to force Clinton out of the White House.

Breach was planned to be the first of an ongoing anthology series The Commanders, which would focus on pivotal moments in U.S. history through the eyes of the sitting president, ranging from Ronald Reagan to Thomas Jefferson. Those projects remain in development (per Deadline).

While the same can’t be said for Breach or the Lewinsky-focused American Crime Story, Murphy, talking to THR, recalled a recent run-in with Lewinsky in which he encouraged her to be in control of the way her side of the scandal is told: “I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.’”