Dwayne Johnson wants Jimmy Kimmel to deliver his baby: 'I'm gonna need a doula'

When Dwayne Johnson comes and asks you to deliver his baby, how do you say no?

The Rampage star was chatting with Jimmy Kimmel about the upcoming birth of his second child with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian when Johnson mentioned he’s gonna need a doula. “Well, it’s gotta be you,” he told Kimmel, who obliged.

“I would love to be the doula,” he said. “Can I be honest with you? I’d be more than happy to fill in for yah. I will wear one of your outfits, the whole thing. I’ll get in there, I’ll scrub real good — I know how to wash my hands really, really well.”

The one thing Kimmel won’t do, though, is cut the umbilical cord. One, “it’s patronizing” to act like you’re “the mayor and you’re cutting the ribbon.” The second reason, “I don’t want to screw up my kid’s bellybutton.”

Johnson’s celebrity dream family is growing fast, not just with Kimmel. The other day on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Rock star joked about bringing Frances McDormand into his relationship with Hashian. The Oscar winner had taken the time on the Golden Globes stage to acknowledge Johnson’s 16-year-old daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, who had been serving as Golden Globes ambassador.

“Frances, we’re gonna have to exchange numbers because — just between you and I, I know no one else is watching — we’re gonna get married,” he said.

Johnson is now ready to head to Shanghai and London on the press tour for Rampage, but he said the doctor gave him the okay; his newborn will likely stay put until her due date on April 25. Either way, Kimmel better be on call.