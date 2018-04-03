Westworld reveals new details about mysterious Shogun World

Westworld has at last confirmed its feudal Japan-themed park is called Shogun World (two words it turns out, not one), and has now released a couple intriguing new details.

HBO’s Delos Destinations viral marketing “corporate site” for the sci-fi theme park updated Monday with this description:

For those for whom Westworld is not enough, the true connoisseur of gore can indulge their fantasies with the slash of a katana. Modeled after Japan’s Edo period, Shogun World offers a chance for guests to embrace their inner warrior, in a landscape of highest beauty and darkest horror. Let your true self take shape in the land where self-discovery is an art form.

This description contains a potential big hint about “Park 2,” suggesting Shogun World may be considered an even more violent and intense fandom experience than the original Westworld park.

As EW previously reported, Oscar nominee Rinko Kikuchi (Pacific Rim) has joined the show’s cast as a geisha in Shogun World.

The site has also teased the park with this image:

And in case you missed it, here is the official season 2 trailer complete with that awesome “Heart Shaped Box” orchestration that has a couple glimpses of Shogun World:

Westworld returns April 22.