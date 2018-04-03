There is nothing sadder than unrequited love. Right, Lord John Grey fans?

In this Outlander scene that was cut for time from season 3, Grey (the magnificent David Berry) tells his future wife Isobel (Tanya Reynolds) about how Jamie (Sam Heughan) beat him at another round of chess. His face and words, however, hint at a far greater loss. If you’re not following, then maybe it’s high time you binge the Starz drama about a 20th-century nurse who time travels to 18th-century Scotland.

The scene will be included in Sony’s Blu-ray and DVD release of the drama’s third season, out on April 10. Other bonuses include the original chemistry test between Heughan and Caitriona Balfe with an introduction by Ronald D. Moore, along with the Outlander podcasts for each episode and four additional featurettes. There are also 28 pages of behind-the-scenes photographs.

Production on season 4 of Outlander continues in Scotland. It’s not expected to return to Starz until the fall. Which, we know, seems like an eternity.